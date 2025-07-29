            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • waste-of-young-life-bsc-founder-shantanu-deshpande-slams-creator-economy-delusion-77523

'Waste of young life': BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande slams 'creator economy delusion'

Shantanu Deshpande critiques the harsh realities of social media stardom, calling out attention inequity and the mental toll of chasing virality in India’s booming creator ecosystem.

By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2025 11:52 AM
'Waste of young life': BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande slams 'creator economy delusion'
Deshpande expressed concern over the mental toll faced by countless aspiring content creators who grind daily for attention - often in vain.

Shantanu Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Bombay Shaving Company, has sparked a conversation around the darker side of India's creator economy with a sharp critique on LinkedIn.

Deshpande expressed concern over the mental toll faced by countless aspiring content creators who grind daily for attention - often in vain.

"One of the saddest things for me today has to be an Instagram page of a young person dancing, singing, pranking, miming, and doing almost anything for attention for 2000+ posts, garnering 350 followers and 800 views per reel," Deshpande wrote.

Calling out the "nonsense" fed by influencers who preach that "one day you'll make it," he questioned the sustainability of such digital screams. "What a waste of a young life," he added. "I cannot imagine the mental toll of everyday rejection and the small deflection of self-confidence that accompanies it. Every. Single. Day."

Deshpande also drew attention to what he called attention inequity - an imbalance that he says is manufactured and monetised by platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

According to him, while India boasts over 10 crore creators today, only about 10,000 of them receive any "respectable ROI."

"The rest? Digital and Total Oblivion," he stated.

He likened the addiction to screen time - driven by algorithmic design - to "addiction sorcery," sharply criticizing tech platforms for exploiting users' attention without accountability. He urged people to intervene when they see loved ones trapped in this cycle. "Know a creator getting nowhere? They're not a creator. Yank' em out. Immediately," he concluded.


Tags
First Published on Jul 29, 2025 11:51 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

TCS to halt senior IT hiring, globally pause salary hikes: Report

TCS to halt senior IT hiring, globally pause salary hikes: Report

Brand Makers

GoKwik names Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

GoKwik names Vargab Bakshi as Chief Growth Officer

Brand Makers

Media & Entertainment pay to rise 7.7% as digital surge reshapes hiring: Teamlease report

Media & Entertainment pay to rise 7.7% as digital surge reshapes hiring: Teamlease report

Brand Makers

PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

Brand Makers

Divya Deshmukh becomes India's first female FIDE World Cup champion and newest grandmaster

Divya Deshmukh becomes India's first female FIDE World Cup champion and newest grandmaster

Brand Makers

Warner Bros. Discovery announces post-split company names and leadership appointments

Warner Bros. Discovery announces post-split company names and leadership appointments

Brand Makers

Google’s Sundar Pichai to Chanel’s Leena Nair: Inside the education and career paths of Indian-origin global CEOs

Google’s Sundar Pichai to Chanel’s Leena Nair: Inside the education and career paths of Indian-origin global CEOs