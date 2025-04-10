Ashwini Vaishnaw on India's AI leap | Nestle's warning | Instagram introduces 'Locked' reels

ADVERTISEMENT
Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇
We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.
“Not late, just starting strong”: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on India’s AI leap The minister highlighted the global recognition India is receiving in the AI space, referencing a tweet by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, noting the country’s enthusiastic adoption of AI.
Nestlé India warns against fake job posts, urges youth not to fall for online scams “I appeal to the young talent yet again NOT to respond to or fall prey to the false promises,” Nestlé Chairman and MD Suresh Narayanan urged, emphasizing the emotional toll it takes to see individuals in modern India being misled during their pursuit of honest work.
Instagram tests ‘Locked Reels’; aims to boost creator engagement through secret codes In this early test, users are greeted with a prompt to “Enter secret code,” accompanied by a hint like “1st # in the caption.” Once the correct answer is entered, in this case, “threads”, the content unlocks, revealing a teaser for the Design account’s launch on Threads.
WAVES to empower Indian artists to take content global: PM Modi Emphasizing the importance of focusing on art, music, culture, and creativity at the Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that entertainment is one of the largest global industries and is poised to expand further.
Cool Profits: Ice Cream brands scoop up sales with digital-first advertising Online food delivery platforms have emerged as a crucial growth driver for the industry, allowing brands to expand their reach and cater to impulse-driven purchases.