MIB's global M&E effort | CVL on IPG-Omnicom merger | Gukesh eyes global brands

Parliamentary Committee's OTT Meet: Will it hinder MIB's effort to make India a global content hub?
Three industry bodies- Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) will meet Parliamentary Committee on November 20.
IPG-Omnicom merger has put the spotlight on us even more: CVL Srinivas, WPP CVL Srinivas doesn’t think the merger will affect WPP’s market share in India, where it reigns supreme.
Gukesh D crowned World Chess Champion, now eyeing global brands Experts indicate that brands from Edtech, Banks, Fintech, IT companies will make a beeline to sign the youngest world chess champion.
P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader
Shailesh Sathyanarayanan replaces Gopalakrishnan Kalianna, the vice president and category head - Oral Care, who has accepted a change in assignment at P&G, effectively immediately.
85% DDoS attacks in India target financial sector, 15% hit govt agencies: Report Access credentials are the second most popular cybercrime service, accounting for 23% of posts on dark web forums.
