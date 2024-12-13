            

MIB's global M&E effort | CVL on IPG-Omnicom merger | Gukesh eyes global brands

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Dec 13, 2024
The committee, chaired by Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, is set to deliberate on the topic, "Emergence of OTT Platforms and Related Issues," on November 20.

Parliamentary Committee's OTT Meet: Will it hinder MIB's effort to make India a global content hub?

Three industry bodies- Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA), and the Motion Picture Association (MPA) will meet Parliamentary Committee on November 20.

IPG-Omnicom merger has put the spotlight on us even more: CVL Srinivas, WPP CVL Srinivas doesn’t think the merger will affect WPP’s market share in India, where it reigns supreme.

Gukesh D crowned World Chess Champion, now eyeing global brands Experts indicate that brands from Edtech, Banks, Fintech, IT companies will make a beeline to sign the youngest world chess champion.

P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader

Shailesh Sathyanarayanan replaces Gopalakrishnan Kalianna, the vice president and category head - Oral Care, who has accepted a change in assignment at P&G, effectively immediately.

85% DDoS attacks in India target financial sector, 15% hit govt agencies: Report Access credentials are the second most popular cybercrime service, accounting for 23% of posts on dark web forums.

