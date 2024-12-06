Colgate boosts ad spend by 14% to Rs 442 crore in H1 FY25

ADVERTISEMENT
Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd has increased its advertising spending by 14 percent in H1 FY 25 compared to corresponding quarters in the last fiscal year.
The oral healthcare firm spent Rs 442 crore between April and September 2024 compared to Rs 387 crore in the same period last year.
According to Colgate's Chief Financial Officer MS Jacob, "Advertising, we've seen this increase as we continue to fund programs like our consumption building program, the oral health movement, and we will continue to invest behind the innovations that we are bringing to the market".
Jacob said that the quality of advertising and the level of advertising is critical for the company to drive topline.
The company reported a 16.17 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 395.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024.
The toothpaste maker posted a net profit of Rs 340.05 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.
However, the company's domestic net sales growth has witnessed a marginal decline from 10.7 percent between July and September (Quarter 2) in FY 24 to 10.5 percent in Q2 FY 25.
During a recent earnings call, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prabha Narasimhan shared the company's strategies. She said the first pillar is the growth of the oral category, the second is premiumization, the third is to lead growth in toothbrushes and devices, and the last one is to diversify the personal care business.