Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reports 4% MoM growth, sells 5.34 lakh units in August

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) sold 5,34,861 units in August 2025, including 4,81,021 units in the domestic market and 53,840 units in exports. The company registered a 4% month-on-month (MoM) growth in total sales compared to July 2025. Between April and August 2025, HMSI recorded cumulative sales of 24,22,880 units, comprising 21,73,834 domestic sales and 2,49,046 exports.

By contrast, Honda’s competitors Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor reported mixed growth in August 2025.

TVS Motor Company – August 2025

TVS Motor Company reported a 30% year-on-year growth in sales, recording 5,09,536 units in August 2025 compared to 3,91,588 units in August 2024. Two-wheeler sales rose 30%, from 3,78,841 units in August 2024 to 4,90,788 units in August 2025. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew 28%, increasing from 2,89,073 units to 3,68,862 units over the same period.

Motorcycle sales registered 30% growth, rising from 1,70,486 units in August 2024 to 2,21,870 units in August 2025. Scooter sales jumped 36%, from 1,63,629 units to 2,22,296 units.

Electric vehicle sales stood at 25,138 units in August 2025, slightly higher than 24,779 units in August 2024.

Exports also improved, with total overseas sales growing 35%—from 99,976 units in August 2024 to 1,35,367 units in August 2025. Two-wheeler exports increased 36% to 1,21,926 units, compared to 89,768 units a year ago. Three-wheeler sales surged 47%, rising from 12,747 units in August 2024 to 18,748 units in August 2025.

Bajaj Auto – August 2025

Bajaj Auto Limited reported a 12% year-on-year decline in domestic two-wheeler sales in August 2025, selling 1,84,109 units compared to 2,08,621 units in August 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales had already fallen 37.8% to 96,247 units in July 2025. However, exports provided relief—two-wheeler exports rose 25% in August 2025 to 1,57,778 units, against 1,26,557 units in August 2024.