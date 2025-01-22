IPG's Rapport retains OOH media mandate for HUL

ADVERTISEMENT
Interpublic Group's OOH arm, Rapport retained the Hindustan Unilever Limited's (HUL) Rs 200 crore OOH media account. Sources close to the development said, Publicis and GroupM participated in the pitch.
Storyboard18 on December 17 had reported about HUL re-evaluating its OOH media account. According to sources, HUL's OOH media spends is about Rs 200 crore for pan India campaigns. "HUL had invited only global agencies for the pitch due to their strict audit processes. GroupM, IPG and Publicis participated in the pitch."
Sources close to the development said that the pitch was finalized with IPG's Rapport and GroupM being shortlisted by HUL. Rapport later retained the brand's OOH Media mandate. HUL was evaluating multiple aspects including the roadmap for the ongoing year.
The total advertising revenue in 2024 is expected to reach Rs 1.2 trillion ($14.6 billion) from Rs 1.1 trillion ($13.1 billion), as per the latest Magna Global Advertising Forecast report. The revenue is estimated to increase by 16% to reach Rs 34 billion ($402 million), DOOH's share to total OOH is at six percent, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 33% and the share of DOOH would be approximately 11% by 2028.
As per the report, OOH (Out-of-Home) media is on a growth trajectory and is expected to cross 2019 levels in 2024. Traditional, transit and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) have shown incremental revenues. The government’s push on infrastructure and urbanisation is an expected boost for OOH inventory, especially premium formats.