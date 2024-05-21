Abhimanyu Lal to lead Tata Neu brand as its chief marketing officer

Abhimanyu Lal, who led Tata Digital as Tata Digital as Chief Business Officer - Growth (Product Commerce) since April 2023, has been appointed as the marketing head of Tata Neu, in a leadership rejig of the executive team at Tata Group's multi-purpose super app. Lal joined Tata Digital in 2019 as its chief marketing officer and head operations.

On May 20, Naveen Tahilyani, chief executive officer of Tata Digital, revamped Neu super app's executive team.

Gaurav Motwani joins as the new chief product officer, and Hardeep Singh Guru will be the chief financial officer.

In May, it was reported that Tata Digital underwent an organisational restructuring in its senior management under the leadership of Tahilyani, who had taken up the position in February. Modan Saha, who led Tata Digital’s fintech business as its CEO was moving to Tata Sons. Bhanu Pathak, Shoumyan Biswas and Gaurav Porwal would step down after serving their notice period. They were brought on board by former president Mukesh Bansal.

Pratik Pal, who had served as the CEO of Tata Neu too is moving back to Tata Sons. Pal's exit from Tata Neu came at a time when Tata Digital had been experiencing several top-level exits over the past months. In February, Pavan Podila, chief software architect and Samir Aksekar, chief information security officer too moved out.

Lal began his career at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, and went on to work across Tata Strategic Management Group, eBay India, Twyst.in, KartRocket and Pepperfry.

Previously, as the chief product officer at Pepperfry, he ran all aspects of product management at Pepperfry (front end platforms, supply chain, customer support, ERP, omnichannel etc.). His additional responsibilities included being the business head for the homeware business, leading refunds and payments teams.