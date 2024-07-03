            

      Adobe appoints Keith Eadie as general manager, APAC

      In this role, Keith Eadie will lead Adobe’s business across the region, reporting to Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe Enterprise.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 3, 2024 11:45 AM
      Keith Eadie joined Adobe almost seven years ago through the acquisition of TubeMogul, where he was Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. At Adobe, Eadie has led several divisions, including Adobe Advertising, Adobe Analytics and Adobe Sign.

      Adobe has appointed Keith Eadie as general manager, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Eadie will lead Adobe’s business across the region, reporting to Stephen Frieder, Chief Revenue Officer, Adobe Enterprise.

      “Keith Eadie is a transformational business leader with a track record of driving success across teams and value to our customers. Under Keith’s leadership, I’m excited to see the APAC region continue to build on its strong growth trajectory,” said Frieder.

      In 2022, he moved to Singapore to lead International Product Marketing for Adobe’s Digital Experience business. Most recently, he led Digital Experience Strategy and GTM for APAC and Japan.

      “As the digital economy continues to expand, and in the era of generative AI, business leaders across APAC are looking to deliver next-generation experiences for their customers. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead an exceptional team and to work with our customers and partners to empower them to drive experience-led growth,” said Eadie.


      First Published on Jul 3, 2024 11:45 AM

