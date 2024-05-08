            

      Amazon Prime Video confirms Aparna Purohit's exit

      Reportedly, Aparna Purohit will be joining Aamir Khan Productions in a leadership role.

      By  Storyboard18May 8, 2024 3:04 PM
      Aparna Purohit has been with Prime Video for over 8 years, having joined in January 2016 as head of creative development.

      Aparna Purohit, who led Amazon Prime Video as the head of India & SEA Originals, as confirmed by a media report, has stepped down.

      Reportedly, she will be joining Aamir Khan Productions in a leadership role.

      As per the spokesperson at Amazon Prime Video, "Over the past eight years, Aparna has played a key role in developing some of the most-loved and popular Amazon Originals for India. She’s championed authentic, rooted and diverse narratives that made Prime Video’s local Original content resonate with audiences. She was also the driving force behind the diversity initiatives at Prime Video, significantly increasing female participation in storytelling in front of and behind the camera. Aparna will now be returning to her entrepreneurial roots and continue to work on bar-raising stories. We deeply value her contributions to Prime Video that has made us the home for stories, storytellers and talent, and wish her the best in her new role."

      Purohit has been with Prime Video for over 8 years, having joined in January 2016 as head of creative development.

      She has been in the industry for over 17 years with stints at Cinestaan Film Company, Mumbai Mantra Media, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), BIG Pictures and UTV Motion Pictures, as per her LinkedIn profile.


      First Published on May 8, 2024 2:07 PM

