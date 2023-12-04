CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Amrit Baid and Pradeep Srinivas

Mercedes-Benz has appointed Amrit Baid as head of marketing and customer journey which will be effective from February 1, 2024. Baid succeeds Pradeep Srinivas who will move to Mercedes-Benz Digital unit and will step into the global role of manager digital marketing solutions and data analytics.

Rajdeepak Das

Present: Chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman - Leo Burnett, South Asia

Rajdeepak Das has been elevated to a new role. He has worked across Enterprise Nexus, Contract Advertising, BBDO Bangkok and BBDO India.

Vibhor Mehrotra

Previous: Chief digital officer, Zenith

Vibhor Mehrotra has moved on from Publicis Groupe’s Zenith. He has worked across Aditya Telelink, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG, Resultrix and Performics.Resultrix.

Sujit Vaidya

Previous: Chief financial officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Present: Chief financial officer, Dentsu South Asia

Sujit Vaidya has joined Dentsu as chief financial officer for the South Asia region. He has worked across Citicorp Overseas Software, Procter & Gamble India, ITC Agrotech, The Boston Consulting Group India, Castrol India, BP India and The Walt Disney Company.

Ashwin Palkar

Previous: Head of creative and digital, Believe

Present: Executive creative director and head of experience, BBH India

BBH India has appointed Ashwin Palkar in a new role. Palkar has worked across Beyond Advertising, Dattaram Advertising, Brand Harvest Consultancy and Dentsu Webchutney.

Mohit Bhatia

Previous: Client partner lead - Snapchat Ads, httpool

Present: Director -ad sales at JioCinema - Sports, Viacom18

Viacom18 has appointed Mohit Bhatia in a new role. He has worked across Indiabulls, Times Internet, Disney Star, Epic Channel, dailyhunt and Alchemy Group.

Swapna Nair

Previous: Vice president - brands / account management, Tonic Worldwide

Present: National account director, Digital Refresh Networks

Swapna Nair has joined Digital Refresh Networks in a new role. She has worked across Foxymoron, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and TBWA\India.