CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

Amrit Baid and Pradeep Srinivas
Mercedes-Benz has appointed Amrit Baid as head of marketing and customer journey which will be effective from February 1, 2024. Baid succeeds Pradeep Srinivas who will move to Mercedes-Benz Digital unit and will step into the global role of manager digital marketing solutions and data analytics.
Rajdeepak Das
Present: Chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman - Leo Burnett, South Asia
Rajdeepak Das has been elevated to a new role. He has worked across Enterprise Nexus, Contract Advertising, BBDO Bangkok and BBDO India.
Vibhor Mehrotra
Previous: Chief digital officer, Zenith
Vibhor Mehrotra has moved on from Publicis Groupe’s Zenith. He has worked across Aditya Telelink, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG, Resultrix and Performics.Resultrix.
Sujit Vaidya
Previous: Chief financial officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
Present: Chief financial officer, Dentsu South Asia
Sujit Vaidya has joined Dentsu as chief financial officer for the South Asia region. He has worked across Citicorp Overseas Software, Procter & Gamble India, ITC Agrotech, The Boston Consulting Group India, Castrol India, BP India and The Walt Disney Company.
Ashwin Palkar
Previous: Head of creative and digital, Believe
Present: Executive creative director and head of experience, BBH India
BBH India has appointed Ashwin Palkar in a new role. Palkar has worked across Beyond Advertising, Dattaram Advertising, Brand Harvest Consultancy and Dentsu Webchutney.
Mohit Bhatia
Previous: Client partner lead - Snapchat Ads, httpool
Present: Director -ad sales at JioCinema - Sports, Viacom18
Viacom18 has appointed Mohit Bhatia in a new role. He has worked across Indiabulls, Times Internet, Disney Star, Epic Channel, dailyhunt and Alchemy Group.
Swapna Nair
Previous: Vice president - brands / account management, Tonic Worldwide
Present: National account director, Digital Refresh Networks
Swapna Nair has joined Digital Refresh Networks in a new role. She has worked across Foxymoron, 22feet Tribal Worldwide and TBWA\India.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy