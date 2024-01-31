comScore

Brand Makers

Fast fashion major H&M's CEO Helena Helmersson resigns as sales decline

Daniel Erver to take over as CEO with immediate effect.

By  Storyboard18Jan 31, 2024 7:21 PM
Fast fashion major H&M's CEO Helena Helmersson resigns as sales decline
Helena Helmersson began her career at H&M as a business controller and rose the ranks as global head of production within a decade. She is also a co-chair at Fashion Impact.

Fast fashion retailer H&M has appointed company veteran Daniel Erver as the chief executive officer, following the sudden exit of Helena Helmersson. The move coincides with with H&M reporting a 4 percent decline in sales for December and January compared to the previous year. H&M is facing tough competition in a challenging retail market, struggling to keep pace with Zara and the rapidly.

Helmersson, who spent four years in the company, cited in her resignation the ‘very demanding’ nature of the job and the lack of energy she had to keep going with it, as per reports.

Helmersson began her career at H&M as a business controller and rose the ranks as global head of production within a decade. She is also a co-chair at Fashion Impact.

Sales from December 1 to January 29 saw a 4 percent decline in local currencies compared to a 5 percent increase in the same period last year. The fourth-quarter operating profit of 4.33 billion crowns ($415.4 million) fell short of analysts' expectations.

JP Morgan analysts expressed disappointment in the results, noting that the weakness in H&M's fourth-quarter profit slightly diminishes the credibility of the 10 percent margin target, as per reports. Karl-Johan Persson is H&M's chairman and the grandson of the company's founder Erling Persson, remains optimistic. The Persson family maintains a 51% stake in H&M. growing online giant Shein.


Tags
First Published on Jan 31, 2024 7:21 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Publicis Groupe's L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Balakrishna Gajelli as executive creative director

Publicis Groupe's L&K Saatchi & Saatchi appoints Balakrishna Gajelli as executive creative director

Brand Makers

Exclusive: Nikhil Sharma to lead Perfetti Van Melle India as new MD of the confectionery company

Exclusive: Nikhil Sharma to lead Perfetti Van Melle India as new MD of the confectionery company

Brand Makers

Vir S Advani to become chairman and managing director of Blue Star

Vir S Advani to become chairman and managing director of Blue Star

Brand Makers

Layoffs: Dentsu cuts 60 jobs across UK

Layoffs: Dentsu cuts 60 jobs across UK

Brand Makers

Perfetti Van Melle’s MD Rajesh Ramakrishnan quits the confectionery company

Perfetti Van Melle’s MD Rajesh Ramakrishnan quits the confectionery company

Brand Makers

HUL's former CEO Sanjiv Mehta joins the board of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

HUL's former CEO Sanjiv Mehta joins the board of Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Brand Makers

Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior vice president

Neeraj Sharma moves on from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as senior vice president