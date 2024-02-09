FCB names Andrés Ordóñez as Global CCO; replacing Susan Credle, now IPG creative advisor

FCB has named Andrés Ordóñez as its new Global Chief Creative Officer bolstering its creative leadership, as Susan Credle, the former Global Chief Creative Officer, takes on the role of creative advisor for FCB’s parent company, Interpublic Group.

Ordóñez's appointment signifies the agency’s commitment to fostering creativity and driving business growth on a global scale. He previously served as the Chief Creative Officer at FCB’s Chicago office.

During his tenure at FCB Chicago, which started in 2019, the Columbia native Ordóñez spearheaded initiatives that resulted in the addition of 40 new brands to the agency’s portfolio. His strategic leadership and ability to forge strong client relationships have been instrumental in positioning FCB as a creative powerhouse in the industry.