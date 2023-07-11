comScore

Brand Makers

Godrej Boyce appoints Shashank Sinha as vice president and product group head

Prior to this, Shashank Sinha was vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation at Eureka Forbes.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2023 8:39 AM
Godrej Boyce appoints Shashank Sinha as vice president and product group head
Shashank Sinha is armed with an experience of more than two decades and started his career at Eureka Forbes as management trainee.

Shashank Sinha has joined Godrej Boyce as vice president and product group head. In his new role, he will be responsible for bringing in focus and intensity in driving top-line, bottom-line and market share for the categories of washing machines and dishwashers.

Previously, he was the vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation at Eureka Forbes.

Sinha is armed with an experience of more than two decades and started his career at Eureka Forbes as management trainee. He rose to the ranks in the executive marketing department, and over a period held various positions within the organisation.

Sinha holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Nagpur University, and masters of business administration specialising in marketing from Pune University.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2023 8:39 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

Brand Makers

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Brand Makers

WPP's Rob Reilly on creativity, humour in advertising, future of AI and more

WPP's Rob Reilly on creativity, humour in advertising, future of AI and more

Brand Makers

DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

Brand Makers

Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Brand Makers

Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Rediffusion chairman

Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Rediffusion chairman

Brand Makers

Shantanu Deshpande warns: Don’t take entrepreneurship advice from non-founders online. Here’s why

Shantanu Deshpande warns: Don’t take entrepreneurship advice from non-founders online. Here’s why