Godrej Boyce appoints Shashank Sinha as vice president and product group head

Shashank Sinha has joined Godrej Boyce as vice president and product group head. In his new role, he will be responsible for bringing in focus and intensity in driving top-line, bottom-line and market share for the categories of washing machines and dishwashers.
Previously, he was the vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation at Eureka Forbes.
Sinha is armed with an experience of more than two decades and started his career at Eureka Forbes as management trainee. He rose to the ranks in the executive marketing department, and over a period held various positions within the organisation.
Sinha holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Nagpur University, and masters of business administration specialising in marketing from Pune University.