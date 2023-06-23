comScore

Brand Makers

Infectious Advertising brings Ankit Gandhi on board as business head

Ankit Gandhi, who is armed with 14 years of experience, has worked with agencies like R K Swamy BBDO.

By  Storyboard18Jun 23, 2023 1:10 PM
Infectious Advertising brings Ankit Gandhi on board as business head
Ankit Gandhi has worked across top Indian and international brands - Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure among others.

Advertising agency Infectious Advertising has appointed Ankit Gandhi as business head. He comes with over fourteen years of experience across mainline and digital businesses.

Gandhi has worked across top Indian and international brands - Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure among others. He has in the past worked with R K Swamy BBDO and Clarity First.

Infectious Advertising’ managing partner and COO, Siddhartha Singh said, “Ankit’s expertise in both digital and mainline will be critical in creating infectious work resulting in client delight. I expect great things from Ankit, who has impressed us with his professionalism and enthusiasm. I wish him long and fruitful innings at Infectious.

Gandhi says, “The advent of new-age digital advertising is leading to a tectonic shift in the digital-tech agency/martech industry. Therefore, now is the time to embark upon an exciting albeit challenging journey in the digital space. For these reasons, I am very thrilled to start my new adventure with Infectious and am looking forward to learning and contributing towards the growth and development of the agency.”


Tags
First Published on Jun 23, 2023 1:10 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

ITC reappoints Sanjiv Puri as chairman and managing director

Brand Makers

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

Brand Makers

WPP's Rob Reilly on creativity, humour in advertising, future of AI and more

WPP's Rob Reilly on creativity, humour in advertising, future of AI and more

Brand Makers

DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

DS Group elevates Rajeev Jain to senior vice president - corporate marketing

Brand Makers

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi hires Samera Khan as chief transformation officer

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi hires Samera Khan as chief transformation officer

Brand Makers

Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Brand Makers

Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Rediffusion chairman

Diwan Arun Nanda demits charge as Rediffusion chairman

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Microsoft, L'Oréal, Carat, Nykaa, Mastercard and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Microsoft, L'Oréal, Carat, Nykaa, Mastercard and more