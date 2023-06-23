Infectious Advertising brings Ankit Gandhi on board as business head

Advertising agency Infectious Advertising has appointed Ankit Gandhi as business head. He comes with over fourteen years of experience across mainline and digital businesses.

Gandhi has worked across top Indian and international brands - Mercedes-Benz, Mazzucchelli’s, Hindustan Times, Bajaj Housing Finance, LIC and Pediasure among others. He has in the past worked with R K Swamy BBDO and Clarity First.

Infectious Advertising’ managing partner and COO, Siddhartha Singh said, “Ankit’s expertise in both digital and mainline will be critical in creating infectious work resulting in client delight. I expect great things from Ankit, who has impressed us with his professionalism and enthusiasm. I wish him long and fruitful innings at Infectious.