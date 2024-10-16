Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints Unilever's Jyoti Samajpati as Executive Vice President

ADVERTISEMENT
Kotak Mahindra Bank has appointed Jyoti Samajpati as Executive Vice President. Samajpati announced this through her LinkedIn update.
Prior to this, Samajpati was associated with Unilever for over 17 years. In her 20 years of corporate career, she has also worked with Lowe Lintas, Marico. Her last role at Unilever was Senior Global Brand Director - Close Up.
Samajpati started as Planning Manager in 2004 for advertising agency Lowe Lintas. Later, she moved to Marico as Brand Manager in 2005.
She joined Unilever in 2007 as Brand Manager - Taj Mahal and Lipton. in her stint with Unilever, she has worked for brands including Sunsilk as Senior Brand Manager, Lakme as Marketing Manager - Innovation, Dove as Global Brand Director and Close Up as Senior Global Brand Director.