            

McCann Worldgroup's Executive Director Alok Lall moves on

Alok Lall has worked across FCB Ulka, McCann Erickson, Saatchi & Saatchi etc.

By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2025 8:42 AM
Prior to joining McCann Worldgroup, Alok Lall was the managing director of iris worldwide.

Alok Lall, who led McCann Worldgroup as the executive director, beginning 2011, has stepped down from his position.

Lall, who has more than three decades of experience began his career at F S Advertising, and then went on to work at FCB Ulka. Then, he joined JWT as associate account director, and then worked at McCann Erikson as an account director. Lall once again resumed his operations in JWT, this time as vice president, and then he quit to join Saatchi & Saatchi as executive vice president.

