Netflix India appoints Mahima Kaul as director - public policy

Mahima Kaul, who led Bumble as director - public policy for the APAC region, has joined Netflix India as director of policy.

About her new job at streaming major Netflix, Kaul said she is "absolutely delighted to have joined Netflix today to lead public policy in India - after considerable time spent in social media/apps, I am really excited about the challenges and opportunities ahead for OTTs and streaming services, and the broader (structural) policy work ahead of us."

Kaul began her career as a researcher at Center for Policy Research, went on to work across Orion Publishing, The Indian Express, NewsX, Digital Empowerment Foundation, Observer Research Foundation and Twitter.

At Bumble, Kaul spearheaded Bumble's approach in Australia on dating app safety regulations like Voluntary Codes for Dating Apps; helped develop policy positions on AI-enabled harm, 'safety by design', and streamlined compliance across jurisdictions; represented Bumble in media.

She also piloted "Brunch with Bumble" conversation series across India, Australia, APAC with researchers, civil society, government; supported research projects addressing online gender-based violence in India by supporting an academic framework to address online gender based violence.

At Twitter, in her role as the head - public policy and government partnerships, India, Kaul oversaw the company’s relationships with policymakers, elected officials, government agencies and NGOs in India and direct policy programs in these areas. She also managed the #TwitterForGood program; engaging with civil society to use Twitter for civic engagement, including during disasters and crisis.