Next-gen marketers must combine strategic thinking with authentic storytelling: Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane

Shaifali Gautam, chief marketing officer, CaratLane, has this piece of advice for next-gen marketers: combine strategic thinking with authentic storytelling.

"Work on the fundamentals, and stay adaptable. AI, data-driven decision-making, and new platforms are changing the game, but at the core, marketing will always be about understanding people, telling great stories, and delivering value."

Edited excerpts:

Can you please share five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

I have several favourite quotes. Some of them intrigue me and some have influenced how I think about strategy, storytelling, and leadership. A few that resonate deeply with me are below:

“People don’t buy what you do; they buy why you do it.” – Simon Sinek, English author and inspirational speaker. This says that marketing is about purpose, not just products.

“Your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” – Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon. Brand perception is shaped by experiences, not just advertising.

"Content is fire, social media is gasoline." – Jay Baer, customer experience expert. A great idea isn’t enough, it also needs the right distribution for amplification.

"The best marketing doesn’t feel like marketing." – Tom Fishburne, CEO, Marketoonist. Authenticity and storytelling score over tactics.

“If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.” – Albert Einstein, physicist. Clarity in messaging is everything—whether it’s a campaign or a leadership decision.

What kind of marketing-related content do you consume?

I'm passionate about staying inspired and informed about my field. I regularly connect with industry peers, follow thought leaders on LinkedIn and X, and listen to podcasts featuring top executives.

I also enjoy reading books on consumer psychology and staying data-driven by reviewing case studies and reports from reputed sources like HubSpot, Bain, McKinsey, and Harvard Business Review. The last book I read was Contagious, by Jonah Berger. Additionally, I keep a close eye on viral campaigns to understand real-time consumer behaviour.

The ever-changing landscape of marketing excites me, and I'm committed to being a lifelong learner.

Where do you get your social media fix?

I get my social media fix from a mix of platforms, depending on what I’m looking for. LinkedIn is my go-to place for industry insights, networking, and thought leadership—there are always conversations sparking new ideas. For real-time trends and cultural moments, I tap into X and Instagram, which give a feel of the consumer sentiment.

I find them invaluable for understanding emerging content trends and how brands can engage with audiences in an authentic manner. And, of course, I keep an eye on quora and niche communities to see what’s bubbling under the surface before it hits the mainstream. It’s all about staying ahead of the curve and knowing where your audience truly lives.

Who are your favourite creators and what draws you to them?

I like a few who share compelling stories and deeply understand audience psychology. I like Gary Vaynerchuk (American businessman). His ability to blend marketing insights with cultural trends is unmatched. MrBeast (American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson) has redefined engagement and audience loyalty on YouTube through data-driven storytelling and high-value content. He has a focus on what truly works.

I like selected works by content creator Ankur Warikoo. His candid approach to entrepreneurship, marketing, and personal development resonates deeply. He has an art of blending storytelling with practical advice.

As a strategist behind many successful digital campaigns and creators, Viraj Sheth has also done interesting work with a deep understanding of influencer marketing and digital storytelling. What draws me to some of these creators is their ability to adapt, innovate, and communicate complex ideas in simple, engaging ways. They don’t just follow trends—they create them.

What is your sport / fitness routine like?

As a CMO, my demanding schedule necessitates a strong focus on fitness and well-being to maintain peak performance. My routine combines strength training and cardio, with three to four weekly gym sessions. I go for long runs over weekends. You can often find me swimming, skating or playing tennis with my son.

Additionally, I prioritise a balanced diet and hydration, recognising the critical role of nutrition in sustaining energy levels.

Beyond structured exercise, I integrate physical activity into my day through walking, regular stretching, and other small but impactful lifestyle choices. Ultimately, fitness for me encompasses not only physical health but also mental clarity, resilience, and the ability to consistently bring my best self to both my professional and personal life.

What do your weekends look like?

My weekend is a mix of unwinding, recharging, and staying inspired. I usually kick off my mornings with a long run. It's a great way to reset after a busy week. I like to read a book with my morning cup of tea.

The rest of my day is my downtime with my family. My afternoons are generally spent with my son. I like to explore new restaurants, watch a new movie / play if there is an interesting one, or maybe just play with lego. I like to go for a swim or play a sport in the evening. Post dinner, I like to catch up on work to quickly clear my emails and prioritise the upcoming week.

Any work or life hack you swear by?

One life hack I swear by is 'plan your day.' I spend 15 min in the morning structuring my day. I spend the first few hours in high-impact, strategic, thinking work. It is a mix of brainstorming campaigns, data analytics, or strategising the priority work. This has always helped me significantly boost productivity.

Another simple but powerful thing that works for me is assigning time in batches.' It helps minimise context switching. I clear my emails once a day in the evening. I block specific time slots for reviews, team check-ins, and individual sit down sessions rather than scatter them through the day.

In my personal life, I believe in eliminating theatrical situations and people from my life. It helps reset my mind and focus on what's crucial for making sharp decisions.

What's your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout?

Prioritisation of work. I focus on high-impact work and delegate effectively to avoid being overwhelmed unnecessarily. I make a conscious effort to disconnect after work and take breaks when needed. For me, health is absolutely non-negotiable. Regular workouts, mindful eating, and quality sleep have always helped me battle burnout. I indulge my passions outside the office, which fuels creativity and keeps me motivated.

A piece of professional wisdom you would like to share with next-gen marketers?

I envy the next generation of marketers who have access to the tools and technology to do so many incredible things. For them, my biggest piece of advice will be to combine strategic thinking with authentic storytelling. Work on the fundamentals, and stay relentlessly adaptable. AI, data-driven decision-making, and new platforms are changing the game, but at the core, marketing will always be about understanding people, telling great stories, and delivering value.

Stay customer-obsessed. Trends will come and go, but the ability to truly understand and connect with your audience will always set you apart. Continue to experiment, fail, learn, and repeat. In today’s world, your network and credibility can be as valuable as your skill set. Work on building a personal brand for yourself.

What’s the best advice you’ve got on life?