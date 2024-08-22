Protean eGov Technologies elevates Gaurav Ramdev to chief growth & marketing officer

Gaurav Ramdev, who led Protean eGov Technologies as chief marketing officer, has been elevated to the position of chief growth and marketing officer.
Ramdev will continue to be the Brand Steward and will take additional charge as Growth owner for D2C P&L across B2C, B2B, B2B2C and Digital partnerships.
He stated, "The Chief Growth & Marketing Officer role expands the ambit of the Marketing function and brings in growth as an additional pillar, assigning direct P&L responsibility, aligning with the growth imperatives of Protean."
As the CMO, Ramdev ran all marketing functions - Brand Marketing, Digital Marketing, Performance Marketing, Content Marketing, Product Marketing, Corp-Comm and PR functions.
He was responsible for strategy and innovation GTMs. He aided Business delivery for the Business function with Lead Gen and optimisations.
Ramdev began his career at Satyam Computers Services as software engineer - geographic information systems, and went on to work across ITC Limited, Orkla Group, Britannia Industries, The Coca-Cola Company, and Razorpay.