PUMA appoints ex-Adidas sales head as CEO, announces leadership changes

PUMA SE has announced a major leadership shift as the Supervisory Board appoints Arthur Hoeld as the new Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, effective July 1, 2025.

This follows the mutual decision for Arne Freundt, the current CEO, to step down on April 11, 2025, after 14 years of service in various senior roles at the company. Freundt's departure comes as a result of differing views on strategy execution.

In addition to the CEO transition, PUMA has appointed Matthias Bäumer as the new Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 1, 2025.

Bäumer, who is currently Vice President of PUMA's Business Unit Teamsport, will take on this critical role, overseeing the company's sales subsidiaries and global market organizations.

From April 12 until Hoeld's official start in July 2025, the management team will include Bäumer alongside Maria Valdes (Chief Product Officer) and Markus Neubrand (Chief Financial Officer), who will lead PUMA through the interim period.

Arthur Hoeld, who brings over 26 years of experience in the sports industry, previously served as an Executive Board member at Adidas, overseeing Global Sales until October 2024. Hoeld is well-regarded for his leadership in transforming Adidas "Originals" division, helping it generate more than 7 billion Euros in sales.

A former handball player and track and field athlete, Hoeld is eager to bring his expertise to Puma. HE stated, "I am incredibly excited to join the PUMA family as their new CEO. PUMA is one of the most authentic brands in our industry with an incredibly strong legacy. Their products worn by the best athletes created unforgettable moments. Sports authenticity and an exciting brand proposition will be our key focus in the future."

Héloïse Temple-Boyer, Chair of PUMA's Supervisory Board, expressed confidence in Hoeld’s appointment, stating, “Arthur’s proven track record and strategic vision make him the ideal leader to drive PUMA into its next phase of growth.” She also thanked Arne Freundt for his significant contributions during his tenure and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

As for Matthias Bäumer, his new role as Chief Commercial Officer will be pivotal in accelerating PUMA's growth. With his deep understanding of the sports industry and leadership experience, Bäumer is expected to strengthen the company’s global business further.