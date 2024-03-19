comScore            

      Brand Makers

      Revolt Motors appoints Pradeep Lamba as vice president - marketing

      In his capacity as marketing head, Pradeep Lamba will lead the charge in devising and executing comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at enhancing the overall brand presence of Revolt Motors.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 19, 2024 1:39 PM
      Revolt Motors appoints Pradeep Lamba as vice president - marketing
      Drawing from his experience in leadership positions at industry titans such as Samsung Electronics, Publicis Media, and Lenskart.com, Pradeep Lamba brings strategic insight to his new role.

      Pradeep Lamba joins Revolt Motors as the vice president of marketing. With an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Pradeep's appointment heralds a new era of innovation and strategic direction for Revolt Motors.

      In his capacity as marketing head, Lamba will lead the charge in devising and executing comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at enhancing the overall brand presence of Revolt Motors.

      Drawing from his experience in leadership positions at industry titans such as Samsung Electronics, Publicis Media, and Lenskart.com, Lamba brings strategic insight to his new role.

      “I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Revolt Motors as the Vice President of Marketing," shared Lamba in a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment. "Joining a pioneering organization at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution is a tremendous opportunity to drive meaningful change and innovation in the mobility sector.”


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 19, 2024 1:39 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Arun Kakatkar joins Microsoft India as human resources leader

      Arun Kakatkar joins Microsoft India as human resources leader

      Brand Makers

      HT Media Group announces multiple changes in leadership

      HT Media Group announces multiple changes in leadership

      Brand Makers

      Sudip Gupta appointed as Times of India's director - legal

      Sudip Gupta appointed as Times of India's director - legal

      Brand Makers

      coto appoints Julius Baer's Komal Syal as community advisor

      coto appoints Julius Baer's Komal Syal as community advisor

      Brand Makers

      Tata Neu's Akash Banerji to join Marico to lead media, digital transformation

      Tata Neu's Akash Banerji to join Marico to lead media, digital transformation

      Brand Makers

      Kristen Cavallo, MullenLowe Group’s global CEO to leave advertising

      Kristen Cavallo, MullenLowe Group’s global CEO to leave advertising

      Brand Makers

      Meesho CXO Harsh Chaudhary quits to join rival Flipkart as VP of consumer

      Meesho CXO Harsh Chaudhary quits to join rival Flipkart as VP of consumer