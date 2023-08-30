Storyboard18 YoungGuns: Pictures from the star-studded evening

At the inaugural edition of Storyboard18 YoungGuns, we had ad and marketing industry’s leaders who are building legendary brands and the young professionals building on that legacy. Together they are driving the future of creativity in an age of Augmented Intelligence, where human creativity is powered by tech.

Storyboard18 is bullish on India’s creative industry and the talent putting it on the map. To kick off our campaign to fuel the industry further, we launched YoungGuns, an initiative to celebrate new ideas, bright talent, fearless creativity and an exciting future. It’s critical to recognize, celebrate, encourage and support young, brave and bold brand makers if we want to propel the industry forward. YoungGuns is an annual recognition program that puts creativity and talent back in the spotlight.

There were special dialogues with Raja Rajamannar, global chief marketing and communication officer and president - Healthcare Business, Mastercard and President of World Federation of Advertisers; Prasoon Joshi, Chairman McCann WorldGroup Asia and CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup India; and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman India, Ogilvy; and award-winning film maker Ram Madhvani. They were joined by business and brand leaders across companies such as Mahindra, Mondelez, Microsoft, Diageo, TCS, Britannia, Godrej Group, Federal Bank, Mindshare, GroupM, Havas, IPG Mediabrands, Lodestar UM, ITC, Bobble AI, Publicis Groupe, Asian Paints, Volkswagen, Edelweiss, Tata Motors, Parle, Netcore, Yes Bank, among others.

Let’s take a look at some of the stalwarts from the A&M industry at Storybord18’s YoungGuns event.

L-R - Karan Abhishekh Singh, CEO , Hindi News at Network18 Group, Vednarayan Sirdeshpande, director - consumer digital at Mondelez International and Amitabh Pande, chief consumer strategy, planning and digital officer at Diageo India.

Karthi Marshan, ex - president and CMO at Kotak Mahindra Bank and Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI.

Prasoon Joshi, chairman, McCann Worldgroup APAC and CEO & CCO< McCann Worldgroup India with Raja Rajamannar, global CMO & president - healthcare business, Mastercard and president of World Federation of Advertisers.

Piyush Pandey, chairman - global creative and executive chairman - India, Oglivy with Ahmed Aftab Naqvi, global CEO and co-founder, GoZoop Group.