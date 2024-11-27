            
The Good Glamm Group appoints Anika Malik Wadhera as Group Director - Marketing

Anika Malik Wadhera previously led Sirona Hygiene as head of marketing.

By  Storyboard18Nov 27, 2024 5:15 PM
As the former associate vice president - digital strategy at SapientRazorfish, Anika Malik Wadhera was responsible for helping brands identify opportunities for digital transformation and meet their marketing goals by developing a multichannel digital marketing strategy.

Anika Malik Wadhera, who led Sirona Hygiene as head of marketing, has joined The Good Glamm Group as group director - marketing.

Wadhera began her career at Module One and went on to work across SapientRazorfish and Guru.com.

As the former associate vice president - digital strategy at SapientRazorfish, Wadhera was responsible for helping brands identify opportunities for digital transformation and meet their marketing goals by developing a multichannel digital marketing strategy.

And, as the former associate vice president - client servicing at SapientRazorfish, Wadhera was responsible for driving key client relationships and business growth by delivering transforming digital solutions to clients using social media marketing, content marketing, mobile marketing, customer experience, video marketing, influencer marketing, etc.


First Published on Nov 27, 2024 5:15 PM

