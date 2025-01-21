Third Wave Coffee appoints Akshat Arora as Marketing Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Third Wave Coffee has appointed Akshat Arora as its new Marketing Director. As per the company, Arora in his new role will spearhead initiatives to enhance brand resonance, expand digital outreach, build consumer engagement through offline and online channels and strengthen the brand’s competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market.
With over a decade of experience in marketing and brand strategy, Arora brings a proven track record of driving growth, strengthening brand equity and creating meaningful consumer connections. His addition to the leadership team is poised to drive innovation, enhance customer engagement, and accelerate the brand’s growth in India’s dynamic specialty coffee sector.
Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, said, “We are delighted to welcome Akshat to the Third Wave Coffee family. His extensive experience and innovative approach to business strategies makes him an invaluable addition to our team. Given the opportune stage the brand is at, we look forward to partnering with him as we embark on the next phase of our journey. We are confident that Akshat's leadership will elevate our marketing strategies and deepen our connection with coffee enthusiasts nationwide.”
Before joining Third Wave Coffee, Arora had contributed to the growth of several other renowned brands like Tim Hortons, Bisleri and Jaguar Land Rover. With more than 14 years of experience he has successfully navigated competitive markets across various sectors. With over 125 outlets across 10 cities and plans to grow further, Third Wave Coffee remains committed to leading India’s specialty coffee market by prioritizing quality, consistency, and community engagement.
Akshat Arora, Marketing Director, Third Wave Coffee, added, “Third Wave Coffee has already defined India’s coffee culture with its specialty coffee offerings and customer-first approach. I am excited to join this remarkable journey and contribute to the brand’s next phase of growth. My focus would be on creating a deeper preference for the brand and driving brand love as we continue to innovate and grow.”