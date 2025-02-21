            
Vipul Mathur to take charge of Ethnix SBU and Raymond Home

Previously, Vipul Mathur led Raymond Lifestyle Limited as the chief business officer.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2025 12:23 PM
Vipul Mathur began his career at Arvind Mills as head of sales, South India, and went on to work across Triburg, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, abof.com, udaan.com, MUFTI, Brand Monk, and NykaaFashion.

Vipul Mathur, who led Raymond Lifestyle Limited as chief business officer, will now lead Ethnix SBU and Raymond Home. A seasoned leader with with 20+ years in e-commerce, retail, and branding, he has led business transformations and innovation in startups and big firms.

He began his career at Arvind Mills as head of sales, South India, and went on to work across Triburg, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, abof.com, udaan.com, MUFTI, Brand Monk, and NykaaFashion. As the chief business officer at NykaaFashion, he built brands in partnership with suppliers in India and abroad.

As the business head at udaan.com, he created teams, brands, models, merchandise, content, positioning from scratch. He led these brands to B2C spaces, and also opened exclusive stores of the same.

As the brand director at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, his responsibility was to create and supply or sell merchandise to nine sales channel.


First Published on Feb 21, 2025 12:23 PM

