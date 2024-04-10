comScore            

      Wipro appoints Malay Joshi as CEO of Americas 1

      Malay Joshi succeeds Srinivas Pallia, aka Srini Pallia, who has been elevated to the position of managing director and CEO of Wipro.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2024 11:44 PM
      Wipro appoints Malay Joshi as CEO of Americas 1
      Malay Joshi began his career at Wipro as regional manager - comms, media and entertainment industry, Europe, and went on to hold various roles in different capacities.

      Malay Joshi, who led Wipro as SVP & Business Unit Head - CMI & RSAT, has been appointed as the chief executive officer of Wipro Americas 1 Strategic Market Unit. He will be based out of New York's city office.

      Joshi succeeds Srinivas Pallia, aka Srini Pallia, who has been elevated to the position of managing director and CEO of Wipro. Pallia succeeded Thierry Delaporte, who put down his papers after a stint of four years.

      In his previous role, as reported by CNBC-TV18, Joshi was responsible for helping clients drive successful enterprise transformations, enhancing client experience (CX), strengthening delivery, and ensuring consistent revenue growth in the sectors he leads. He headed communications, media, info tech, retail, travel, transportation, hospitality, services and public sector industry segments.

      Joshi began his career at Wipro as regional manager - comms, media and entertainment industry, Europe, and went on to hold various roles in different capacities.


