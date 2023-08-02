comScore

Zoo Media appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ as head of sales and partnership

In his new role, Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ will be responsible for driving strategic growth and fostering valuable partnerships to further expand Zoo Media's market presence.

Aug 2, 2023
In his new role, Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ will report directly to Pratik Gupta, founder and CEO, Zoo Media ensuring streamlined communication and alignment with the company's overall objectives.

Zoo Media, a global independent network of 11 agency brands has brought Vishnu Kanth Gokul BJ on board as the head of sales and partnership. As the head of sales and partnership, Vishnu will be responsible for driving strategic growth and fostering valuable partnerships to further expand Zoo Media's market presence.

In his new role, Vishnu will report directly to Pratik Gupta, ensuring streamlined communication and alignment with the company's overall objectives.

With a dynamic background in agency relationships, brand solutions, sponsorship sales, online or mobile ad sales, client servicing and new product development, he is well-equipped to lead his team toward successful milestones.

Prior to joining Zoo Media, he has held key positions at prominent organisations, demonstrating his versatility and proficiency in the industry. He served as the president of revenues at Qoruz, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and enhancing the company's market position.

Before that, he served as the regional sales head at Cricbuzz, successfully developing and executing sales strategies that resulted in substantial business expansion.

Regarding his appointment, Vishnu said, "I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Zoo Media. Having worked in the digital sector for over two decades, I look forward to further building Zoo Media's reputation in innovation and disruptive technologies that solve for the industry’s ever-evolving needs. Helping the organisation scale to new heights, especially globally, is what I will strive to prioritise in my new role.”

Gupta, founder, and chief executive officer of Zoo Media, expressed his excitement about Vishnu's addition to the team, stating, "With Vishnu spearheading the role as Head of Sales and Partnerships, we are keen to leverage his extensive experience and strategic insights in the digital domain, to accelerate Zoo Media's growth and forge strong alliances that will elevate our position in the industry."


