      TikTok expands AI horizons: Symphony Creative Studios now open to advertisers globally

      The short-video giant unveils its generative AI platform to empower businesses with tailored, high-quality content solutions.

      By  Storyboard18Nov 15, 2024 12:25 PM
      This move is part of TikTok's strategy to enhance its advertising ecosystem and attract more brands and marketers.

      ByteDance-owned TikTok has announced the global rollout of Symphony Creative Studios, its generative AI video creation platform, now available to all advertisers, as per reports.

      First introduced at the TikTok World Product Summit earlier this year, Symphony Creative Studios is a key component of Tiktok's new creative content suite, Symphony, which also includes Symphony Assistant, Symphony Digital Avatars, and an upgraded TikTok Ads Manager. The suite is designed to help businesses, creators, and agencies craft engaging and brand-specific content.

      Symphony Creative Studios integrates advanced features like turning text prompts into videos, generating customizable previews, remixing existing content, creating digital avatars, and offering translations—all aimed at simplifying the content creation process.

      Additionally, the platform includes a virtual assistant to help automate tasks and streamline video production.


      First Published on Nov 15, 2024 12:25 PM

