Anime, AI art, adspend optimizer: Govt launches creator competitions under ‘Create in India Challenge’

The Government of India is gearing up to host the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), aiming to bolster India's Media & Entertainment industry and extend its global influence. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, launched 25 Challenges under the ‘Create in India Challenge - Season 1’ on August 22, 2024, as WAVES is poised to become a significant platform for icons of the M&E fraternity worldwide, focusing on entertainment economics and technology.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) will give opportunities to all the finalists in all of the 25 events to come together at the main WAVES Platform and showcase their best. The final selected people from across various challenges will be given an opportunity to participate in some of the biggest relevant platforms across the world. For instance, the winner in the animation film making will complete their project by tying up with some of the biggest production houses. Their final project will then be supported by the Ministry of I&B and be taken to renowned festivals like Annecy animation film festival etc. The winners of the Anime contest will be supported to participate in the biggest anime event in Japan.

Waves Challenges are aimed at engaging the entire creator community throughout the country over the next few months. These challenges are being organised in the run up to the main event and aimed at engaging the entire creator’s community throughout the country over the next few months.

Here are some of the 25 challenges.

Prasar Bharati, India's public broadcaster is hosting The Battle of the Bands and The Symphony of India challenge.

The Battle of the Bands, in particular, provides a platform for bands to experiment with combining modern music and traditional folk pieces. The Symphony of India competition, on the other hand, is dedicated to celebrating the virtuosity of soloists and ensembles specializing in traditional Indian classical music. "By providing a platform for these talented artists to showcase their skills, Prasar Bharti aims to promote the appreciation and preservation of India's classical music traditions. This is particularly important in today's fast-paced world, where traditional arts are often overlooked in favor of popular culture," the ministry said.

The Animation Filmmakers Competition

The Animation Filmmakers Competition aims to revolutionize India's animation industry by providing a platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent, connect with industry leaders, and develop their skills. Organized by Dancing Atoms, an LA-based animation development studio renowned for its powerful storytelling, the competition provides participants with access to industry experts, mentorship, and networking opportunities that can propel their careers forward. By nu

The process involves online selection and masterclasses, followed by pitch deck submissions and refinement. Personal mentorship and video pitch submissions narrow down the field to 15 finalists. Through this competition, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, connect with key stakeholders, establish their reputation, attract opportunities for collaboration and distribution, and secure funding to bring their ideas to fruition. Additionally, winners will have the chance to collaborate with renowned studios, producers, distributors, and broadcasters like DD.

The Anime Challenge

The Anime Challenge aims to provide a platform for creators to showcase their talent, gain recognition, and connect with industry professionals. These art forms are rapidly growing in popularity but still face challenges in terms of visibility and support. Organized by the Media and Entertainment Association of India, the competition features multiple stages, including state and national levels, held across 11 cities. By offering various categories for participation, including Manga, Webtoon, and Anime, the challenge ensures that creators of all backgrounds and styles have a chance to showcase their work.

Through mentorship, visibility, and networking opportunities, the 'Anime Challenge' aims to foster growth in the anime industry and build a vibrant fanbase. By nurturing and supporting emerging talent, this competition has the potential to elevate the quality and diversity of Indian anime and manga, establishing the country as a global player in these creative fields.

The Game Jam

The Game Jam, organized by the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), is a national-level competition aimed at igniting creativity and innovation in India's burgeoning game development industry. The competition is structured in two rounds: an initial virtual game jam across six zones in India, where participants compete over 48 hours, followed by a physical game jam for the top 10 finalists from each zone. The top winners will earn a place in STPI's IMAGE COE cohort, providing them with further opportunities for growth and development. For game developers, this compeition offers invaluable exposure, mentorship opportunities, and a chance to advance their careers through high-profile platforms and industry connections.

The AI Art Installation Challenge

The AI Art Installation Challenge, by Internet and Mobile Association of India, is a competition that is poised to revolutionize the intersection of art and technology. By inviting artists, designers, and AI enthusiasts to create immersive and interactive installations using AI, the challenge encourages experimentation, innovation, and the exploration of new artistic frontiers.

Beyond its artistic significance, the competition serves as a platform to showcase the innovative applications of AI in the arts, fostering awareness and interest among potential investors, collaborators, and consumers.

Adspend Optimizer Competition