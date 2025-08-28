Sonu Sood sells Mumbai apartment in Mahalaxmi for ₹8.1 crore, nets 57% gain

ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has sold a luxury apartment in Mahalaxmi, South Mumbai, for ₹8.10 crore, according to property registration documents. The transaction, registered in August 2025, reflects a 57% gain for the actor, who had purchased the property in 2012 for ₹5.16 crore.
The apartment is located in Lokhandwala Minerva, one of the city’s upscale residential towers. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq ft (116 sq m) and a built-up area of approximately 1,497 sq ft (139.07 sq m). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. As per documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹48.60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Mahalaxmi, a prime South Mumbai locality, is renowned for its blend of luxury residences, cultural landmarks, and business hubs. With excellent connectivity to commercial centers such as Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, it remains a highly sought-after neighborhood for professionals and business leaders. The area’s skyline is dotted with premium high-rises offering sweeping views of the Arabian Sea and the historic Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Sood, who began his acting career with Tamil films Kallazhagar and Nenjinile in 1999, made his Hindi film debut in 2002 with Shaheed-E-Azam, portraying freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Over the years, he has earned widespread recognition for his roles in blockbuster films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Beyond Bollywood, Sood has also established himself in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema.
