Myntra to strengthen SCM network by scaling up women hires by over 21 percent this festive season

Myntra is all set to scale up women hiring in its supply chain and contact centre operations. This is in the run up to the festive season, when Myntra hosts its annual marquee event, the Big Fashion Festival. As part of the festive hiring ramp-up, Myntra will increase women hiring, taking it to over 21 percent higher than last year’s festive season. This drive seeks to hire women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and extend the opportunities for means of livelihood. Through training delivered by in-house experts and external professional trainers during the festive season, it is ensured that these women are not just employed but ably contribute to the roles for which they will be hired, including picking, packing, sorting and unpacking. The hiring will be spanned across rural locations and villages in states like Haryana, Telangana, West Bengal, and Karnataka. In addition to the supply chain, of the total hires in the contact centre this festive season, 45 percent will be women hires. The Big Fashion Festival is eagerly awaited by fashion enthusiasts across the country. It’s also an opportunity for the on-ground temporary staff who see it as a chance to supplement their income during the festive season. In addition to extra earnings, Myntra provides various perks to them such as availability bonuses, festival bonuses, and special rewards based on performance, besides having access to congenial offerings like late-night transport, access to nap rooms, and period leaves for their holistic welfare. Talking about festive preparation, Nupur Nagpal, CHRO - Myntra, said, "Our preparations for Big Fashion Festival are in full swing to cater to the high demand from our customers eagerly waiting to shop on Myntra for their festive needs. At Myntra, we are committed to advancing the entire fashion ecosystem, and a key part of this commitment is our dedication to diversity and inclusion. We are particularly excited about onboarding the on-ground staff, where women will play a pivotal role in offering optimal experience to customers and adding to their joy in the festive season.”