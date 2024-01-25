comScore

Quantum Brief

Punit Goenka was worried Sony would start a witch hunt against him: Report

Sony was already a little wary of Goenka considering the accusation made on him for financial impropriety by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Goenka was worried that Sony would start a witch hunt against him once the merger was complete, and they had access to Zee’s library of local entertainment content.

By  Storyboard18Jan 25, 2024 4:20 PM
Punit Goenka was worried Sony would start a witch hunt against him: Report
Goenka was unwilling to give up his position as CEO of the merged entity and Sony wasn’t willing to move ahead with him at the helm. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

Back in November 2023, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited’s (ZEEL) legal team asked Sony to agree to a ‘hold harmless’ clause for its CEO, Punit Goenka.

A hold harmless clause is essentially a release of liability. If signed, the party agrees to not hold the owner of the business legally responsible for any risks involved in the business.

Sony was already a little wary of Goenka considering the accusation made on him for financial impropriety by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Sony execs started to question the reason for indemnity.

Goenka was worried that Sony would start a witch hunt against him once the merger was complete, and they had access to Zee’s library of local entertainment content.

Goenka was unwilling to give up his position as CEO of the merged entity and Sony wasn’t willing to move ahead with him at the helm. As per reports, Sony’s board members met in Tokyo on Jan 19, the deal was kaput. On Jan 22, they sent a 62 page long termination letter to Zee that cited the non-fulfilment of certain pre-requisite conditions that the merger agreement outlined.


Tags
First Published on Jan 25, 2024 4:19 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Atomberg Technologies becomes official partner of BCCI

Atomberg Technologies becomes official partner of BCCI

Quantum Brief

Which is the foods brand that Edelweiss’s Radhika Gupta hopes will be a Rs. 7500 crore business?

Which is the foods brand that Edelweiss’s Radhika Gupta hopes will be a Rs. 7500 crore business?

Quantum Brief

Zee promoters eye increased shareholding amidst merger fallout

Zee promoters eye increased shareholding amidst merger fallout

Quantum Brief

AI threat: Taylor Swift fans trended #ProtectTaylorSwift as explicit deepfakes spark outrage on X

AI threat: Taylor Swift fans trended #ProtectTaylorSwift as explicit deepfakes spark outrage on X

Quantum Brief

OLA Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi moonlighting as a cab driver to understand customer expectations

OLA Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi moonlighting as a cab driver to understand customer expectations

Quantum Brief

Celebrating India's wonders: National Tourism Day 2024 highlighted heritage, history, and eco-conscious travel

Celebrating India's wonders: National Tourism Day 2024 highlighted heritage, history, and eco-conscious travel

Quantum Brief

McDonald's India chooses sustainability; repurposes OOH campaign material to make school bags

McDonald's India chooses sustainability; repurposes OOH campaign material to make school bags

Quantum Brief

There is a reason why global brands are always interested in us: Punit Goenka

There is a reason why global brands are always interested in us: Punit Goenka