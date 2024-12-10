            

Omnicom-IPG deal | Zepto's CHRO quits | Q-comm dark pattern

Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

Dec 10, 2024 4:55 PM
The leadership of both firms in India remains tight-lipped about the potential impacts of the impending merger, awaiting clearer direction from their global counterparts.

The unexpected gainer of the bombshell Omnicom-IPG deal

At first glance, the merger seems like a distant corporate transaction. Yet its implications are set to cascade through India’s advertising landscape.

Vivendi shareholders approve spinoff for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group

Yannick Bollore, chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board, last month estimated the total value of Vivendi's assets at around 16 billion euros, with Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette being worth about 6.8 billion, 3.4 billion and 2.1 billion euros respectively.

RMG players sidelined by MIB for WAVES, seek equal treatment

The WAVES 2025 will be held from February 5–9 in New Delhi, focusing on four key pillars: Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films.

From free tomatoes to hidden fees: A sneak peek into the world of q-commerce manipulation

For q-commerce apps, transparency isn’t just ethical—it’s smart business amid erosion of consumers’ trust.

Zepto's CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez quits; Chandan Mendiratta to be Chief Culture Officer

Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha will handle some of Gomez’s tasks, Zepto’s chief brand officer Chandan Mendiratta will head the other human resource (HR) functions as Chief Culture Officer.

Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


First Published on Dec 10, 2024 4:55 PM

