Omnicom-IPG deal | Zepto's CHRO quits | Q-comm dark pattern

The unexpected gainer of the bombshell Omnicom-IPG deal
At first glance, the merger seems like a distant corporate transaction. Yet its implications are set to cascade through India’s advertising landscape.
Vivendi shareholders approve spinoff for Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette Group
Yannick Bollore, chairman of Vivendi's supervisory board, last month estimated the total value of Vivendi's assets at around 16 billion euros, with Canal+, Havas and Louis Hachette being worth about 6.8 billion, 3.4 billion and 2.1 billion euros respectively.
RMG players sidelined by MIB for WAVES, seek equal treatment
The WAVES 2025 will be held from February 5–9 in New Delhi, focusing on four key pillars: Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films.
From free tomatoes to hidden fees: A sneak peek into the world of q-commerce manipulation
For q-commerce apps, transparency isn’t just ethical—it’s smart business amid erosion of consumers’ trust.
Zepto's CHRO Martin Dinesh Gomez quits; Chandan Mendiratta to be Chief Culture Officer
Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha will handle some of Gomez’s tasks, Zepto’s chief brand officer Chandan Mendiratta will head the other human resource (HR) functions as Chief Culture Officer.
