      Prasar Bharati invites feature film proposals | B4U to face music for airing illegal ads | E-commerce to dominate spending

      Storyboard18 brings you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 25, 2024 5:19 PM
      Prasar Bharati is sourcing approximately 50 feature films as per the requirement of launch of OTT platform and weekly drop till the end of the current financial year.

      Prasar Bharati invites feature film proposals for its soon-to-be-launched OTT

      Prasar Bharati is inviting feature film proposals for sourcing from already produced feature films on license fee/royalty by the pubcaster for its digital and linear platforms

      B4U to face music for airing illegal betting and gambling platform’s ads

      B4U Music, one of the leading music channel was airing advertisements of an illegal offshore betting and gambling firm, Melbet.

      Prasar Bharati invites programme proposals for upcoming OTT by October 20

      Prasar Bharati has invited programme proposals for sourcing already produced programmes on license fee/royalty by the pubcaster for its digital and linear platforms.

      Festive AdEx forecast: E-commerce to dominate spending

      During festive seasons, such as Christmas, Diwali, or New Year, advertisers face the challenge of ensuring visibility across a variety of media touchpoints while maximizing return on investment (ROI), says Deleise Ross, Senior VP & Business Head, Mudramax.

      Prasar Bharati opposes allotment of broadcasting spectrum to telcos

      The pubcaster has opposed that the broadcasting spectrum in the sub-600 MHz band to be allocated to telecom services.

      Stay tuned to Storyboard18's FAST FIVE from the world of advertising, marketing and business of brands.


      First Published on Sep 25, 2024 5:17 PM

