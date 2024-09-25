Prasar Bharati invites feature film proposals | B4U to face music for airing illegal ads | E-commerce to dominate spending

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati invites feature film proposals for its soon-to-be-launched OTT
Prasar Bharati is inviting feature film proposals for sourcing from already produced feature films on license fee/royalty by the pubcaster for its digital and linear platforms
B4U to face music for airing illegal betting and gambling platform’s ads
B4U Music, one of the leading music channel was airing advertisements of an illegal offshore betting and gambling firm, Melbet.
Prasar Bharati invites programme proposals for upcoming OTT by October 20
Prasar Bharati has invited programme proposals for sourcing already produced programmes on license fee/royalty by the pubcaster for its digital and linear platforms.
Festive AdEx forecast: E-commerce to dominate spending
During festive seasons, such as Christmas, Diwali, or New Year, advertisers face the challenge of ensuring visibility across a variety of media touchpoints while maximizing return on investment (ROI), says Deleise Ross, Senior VP & Business Head, Mudramax.
Prasar Bharati opposes allotment of broadcasting spectrum to telcos
The pubcaster has opposed that the broadcasting spectrum in the sub-600 MHz band to be allocated to telecom services.
