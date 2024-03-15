comScore            

      Signpost lands exclusive ad space on 200 of Mumbai's new electric double-decker buses

      As part of this agreement, Signpost secures exclusive ad rights on Mumbai's 200 new electric double- decker buses through a partnership with BEST.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 15, 2024 3:15 PM
      This collaboration allows Signpost to generate revenue through ad placement and management on Mumbai's new electric double-decker bus fleet. (Image sourced via Switch website)

      Signpost India Limited has announced a partnership with Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, a part of the Hinduja Group - a mobility solutions provider.

      Switch and Signpost have entered into an agreement whereby Switch has appointed Signpost as its exclusive partner for display of advertisements on its fleet of buses. As part of this agreement, Signpost secures exclusive ad rights on Mumbai's 200 new electric double- decker buses through a partnership with BEST. This collaboration allows Signpost to generate revenue through ad placement and management on Mumbai's new electric double-decker bus fleet.

      Shripad Ashtekar, Chairman and Managing Director of Signpost India Limited stated, “This deal grants exclusive ad rights on Mumbai's 200 brand new AC double-decker electric buses, offering a high-visibility space for brands to reach a captive and on the transit audience. As this partnership with Switch and BEST allows Signpost to leverage our expertise in DOOH advertising on a grand scale, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement for brands on these iconic vehicles".


