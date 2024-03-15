Signpost lands exclusive ad space on 200 of Mumbai's new electric double-decker buses

Signpost signs deal with Switch for exclusive rights for ad placements on 200 of Mumbai's new electric double-decker buses.

Signpost India Limited has announced a partnership with Switch Mobility Automotive Limited, a part of the Hinduja Group - a mobility solutions provider.

Switch and Signpost have entered into an agreement whereby Switch has appointed Signpost as its exclusive partner for display of advertisements on its fleet of buses. As part of this agreement, Signpost secures exclusive ad rights on Mumbai's 200 new electric double- decker buses through a partnership with BEST. This collaboration allows Signpost to generate revenue through ad placement and management on Mumbai's new electric double-decker bus fleet.