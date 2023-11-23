comScore

Amrita Choudhary joins The Walt Disney Company as head of media and partnerships

Amrita Choudhary was the managing partner of Wavemaker India.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 10:59 AM
Amrita Choudhary joins The Walt Disney Company as head of media and partnerships
Amrita Choudhary started her career at DNA and went on to work across Star India, Maxus and Sony Entertainment.

Amrita Choudhary, who led Wavemaker India as managing partner, has joined The Walt Disney Company as head of media and partnerships.

Choudhary said, “Having started with buying, I graduated to becoming an integrated media strategist and was heading a multi-category cluster of businesses to unlock growth for brands, drive the digital transformation journey for clients & teams while delivering ground-breaking innovations.”

Choudhary started her career at DNA and went on to work across Star India, Maxus and Sony Entertainment. During her stint at Wavemaker as the general manager, Choudhary deployed media strategies for brands through thorough business and market analysis, consumer behavior understanding, and ensuring synergy between brand building and demand creation.


First Published on Nov 23, 2023 10:59 AM

