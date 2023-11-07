comScore

Anand Thakur joins GroupM Nexus India as head of analytics, data and tech

Anand Thakur comes from Omnicom Media Group, where he held a key role overseeing various information technology functions such as software development, product development, UI/UX, and business solutions.

Nov 7, 2023
In his new position at GroupM Nexus, Anand Thakur will lead automation initiatives across all GroupM applications and contribute to shaping the solution architecture.

GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, has appointed Anand Thakur as head of analytics, data and tech at GroupM Nexus in India. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience across the media industry in the information technology domain. He joins the GroupM Nexus India team from Omnicom Media Group, where he held a key role overseeing various information technology functions such as software development, product development, UI/UX, and business solutions.

In his new position at GroupM Nexus, Thakur will lead automation initiatives across all GroupM applications and contribute to shaping the solution architecture. He will collaborate closely with agencies to expand capabilities in Commerce, Performance, automation, and enhancements. Additionally, he will actively participate in developing the data lake, establishing a robust data infrastructure for managing both structured and unstructured media. He will also be instrumental in creating comprehensive integrated campaign reporting and a diverse range of capabilities.

Commenting on the development, Priti Murthy, president at GroupM Nexus India, said, "Anand’s rich experience in driving business service excellence will come to play in developing data-driven campaign insights and implementing efficient, technology-driven solutions and innovations at GroupM Nexus India. As we stride toward streamlining our business processes and fostering innovation, he will play a pivotal role hastening the path towards building the world’s largest performance capability engine and delivering incremental growth for GroupM agencies."

Thakur added, “I am tremendously excited to join the GroupM Nexus leadership team. The rapid advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data analytics have opened new and exciting possibilities for optimizing advertising spends. I look forward to steering the data and tech transformation at GroupM Nexus.”


