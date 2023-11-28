comScore

Byju’s promotes Jiny Thattil as group chief technology officer

Jiny Thattil replaces outgoing executive Anil Goel.

Nov 28, 2023
Jiny Thattil, who started his career with Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions, went on to work at companies like GE Global Research, GE Global HealthCare, Yodlee, InMobi, Amazon, Happay and Epic for Kids.

Jiny Thattil, who served Byju’s as senior vice president of engineering, has been promoted as group chief technology officer. He replaces the outgoing executive Anil Goel.

Thattil, who started his career with Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions, went on to work at companies like GE Global Research, GE Global HealthCare, Yodlee, InMobi, Amazon, Happay and Epic for Kids.

Recently, Byju’s came under fire for being imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakhs by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly publishing advertisements which are false and misleading in nature regarding its online IAS coaching offering, stated a media report. The company had 15 days time to pay the fine, and has been ordered to put a stop on its advertisements.


