D2C firm The Sleep Company appoints Ripal Chopda as CMO

The Sleep Company, a sleep tech firm, on Monday announced the appointment of Ripal Chopda as chief marketing officer (CMO). Chopda joins the company from Vini Cosmetics (the makers of Fogg deodorant) where he was serving as the category director.

As the CMO, Chopda will be responsible for overseeing all marketing endeavours, strengthening the brand's market presence, and implementing robust marketing strategies that resonate with the target audience.

Chopda will spearhead category expansion and identify key marketing opportunities for brand building. He will also take charge of driving business growth, leading strategic initiatives, and enhancing consumer engagement.

Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company says that Chopda’s extensive experience and proven ability to drive business growth will play a pivotal role in propelling The Sleep Company's marketing efforts to new heights.

“As we expand our presence across India and the globe, and, most importantly, grow our product range, we are confident that Ripal's leadership and vision will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping the brand's future,” she adds.

In a statement, the company says that this strategic decision reinforces the brand's commitment to expanding internationally, fostering an omnichannel presence, and robust offline growth across Indian cities and towns.

Prior to joining The Sleep Company, he held prominent positions in companies such as Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Nestlè, Wipro, and Idea Cellular.

On the new role, Chopda says that he is looking forward to leveraging his experience and collaborating with the team to fortify the brand's already accelerated growth trajectory.

“Together, we aim to build a stronger brand connect and position The Sleep Company as one of the most successful D2C brands, with a robust omnichannel model, cementing its prominence in the industry,” he shares.