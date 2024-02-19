comScore

Brand Makers

Dentsu’s global chief financial officer Nick Priday departs

Nick Priday's next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 5:30 PM
Dentsu’s global chief financial officer Nick Priday departs
Nick Priday took the mantle of global CFO of Dentsu International (formerly Dentsu Aegis Network) in 2013, following the acquisition of Aegis by Dentsu.

Nick Priday, who led Dentsu as global chief financial officer, has stepped down from his position. Arinobu Soga, who is currently the director,representative executive officer, executive vice-president and global chief governance officer, will take on the additional responsibilities of Priday.

As Dentsu is in search of a permanent successor for Priday, in an internal note sent by the Japanese international advertising and public relations joint stock company to the employees, the note highlighted that Yushin Soga, the global chief governance officer, will assume leadership responsibilities for finance in addition to his existing role starting February 14.

Priday began his career at Ernst & Young and then joined Dentsu as director of financial reporting, analysis and control.

Priday took the mantle of global CFO of Dentsu International (formerly Dentsu Aegis Network) in 2013, following the acquisition of Aegis by Dentsu.

Priday joins a list of senior executives who departed after Wendy Clark and Jacki Kelley. Nnenna Ilomechina, chief operating officer, and Dominic Shine, chief technology officer, too stepped down in November 2023, stated a media report.


Tags
First Published on Feb 19, 2024 5:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Meta’s Archana Vohra joins Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific

Meta’s Archana Vohra joins Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific

Brand Makers

Ripple’s Navin Gupta joins Crystal Blockchain as chief executive officer

Ripple’s Navin Gupta joins Crystal Blockchain as chief executive officer

Brand Makers

Mars appoints Avik Sarkar as business head - South East Asia and South Asia

Mars appoints Avik Sarkar as business head - South East Asia and South Asia

Brand Makers

Domestic two-wheeler industry to witness double-digit revenue growth next fiscal: Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta

Domestic two-wheeler industry to witness double-digit revenue growth next fiscal: Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across McDonald's, Ogilvy, VML, OpenAI, Genpact, HMD and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across McDonald's, Ogilvy, VML, OpenAI, Genpact, HMD and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Never Not Working by Malissa Clark

Bookstrapping: Never Not Working by Malissa Clark

Brand Makers

Don't take your designation too seriously, says Mayur Hola of Culinary Brands

Don't take your designation too seriously, says Mayur Hola of Culinary Brands
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!