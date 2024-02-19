Dentsu’s global chief financial officer Nick Priday departs

Nick Priday, who led Dentsu as global chief financial officer, has stepped down from his position. Arinobu Soga, who is currently the director,representative executive officer, executive vice-president and global chief governance officer, will take on the additional responsibilities of Priday.

As Dentsu is in search of a permanent successor for Priday, in an internal note sent by the Japanese international advertising and public relations joint stock company to the employees, the note highlighted that Yushin Soga, the global chief governance officer, will assume leadership responsibilities for finance in addition to his existing role starting February 14.

Priday began his career at Ernst & Young and then joined Dentsu as director of financial reporting, analysis and control.

Priday took the mantle of global CFO of Dentsu International (formerly Dentsu Aegis Network) in 2013, following the acquisition of Aegis by Dentsu.