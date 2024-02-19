Dentsu’s global chief financial officer Nick Priday departs

Nick Priday, who led Dentsu as global chief financial officer, has stepped down from his position. Arinobu Soga, who is currently the director,representative executive officer, executive vice-president and global chief governance officer, will take on the additional responsibilities of Priday.
As Dentsu is in search of a permanent successor for Priday, in an internal note sent by the Japanese international advertising and public relations joint stock company to the employees, the note highlighted that Yushin Soga, the global chief governance officer, will assume leadership responsibilities for finance in addition to his existing role starting February 14.
Priday began his career at Ernst & Young and then joined Dentsu as director of financial reporting, analysis and control.
Priday took the mantle of global CFO of Dentsu International (formerly Dentsu Aegis Network) in 2013, following the acquisition of Aegis by Dentsu.
Priday joins a list of senior executives who departed after Wendy Clark and Jacki Kelley. Nnenna Ilomechina, chief operating officer, and Dominic Shine, chief technology officer, too stepped down in November 2023, stated a media report.
