            

      FCB India appoints Mayuresh Dubhashi as CCO

      As the new CCO, Mayuresh Dubhashi will be at the forefront of FCB India's creative efforts, partnering closely with FCB India's CEO Ashima Mehra.

      By  Storyboard18May 13, 2024 4:55 PM
      FCB India appoints Mayuresh Dubhashi as CCO
      Mayuresh Dubhashi brings over twenty years in the advertising industry working on some of the biggest brands in the country from The Times of India, Airtel, Pepsi Co, P&G, Oreo, Flipkart, Amazon etc.

      FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, appointed Mayuresh Dubhashi as the new chief creative officer.

      Dubhashi brings over twenty years in the advertising industry working on some of the biggest brands in the country from The Times of India, Airtel, Pepsi Co, P&G, Oreo, Flipkart, Amazon etc.

      Dubhashi's work has been consistently recognized and celebrated at national and international award shows, including multiple Grand Prix. His Oreo #BringBack2011 campaign was not only a creative success but also recognised as India's most-awarded campaign for 2023 by WARC.

      As the new CCO, Dubhashi will be at the forefront of FCB India's creative efforts, partnering closely with FCB India's CEO Ashima Mehra. His role extends beyond FCB India, as he will also be a key member of FCB Group India's creative leadership, collaborating with leaders across agencies to continue to elevate the work across the network.


      Tags
      First Published on May 13, 2024 4:55 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Omnicom Media Group appoints Rita Verma as chief talent officer

      Omnicom Media Group appoints Rita Verma as chief talent officer

      Brand Makers

      Dish TV revamps strategy to combat OTT challenge, targets increased subscriber base and market share

      Dish TV revamps strategy to combat OTT challenge, targets increased subscriber base and market share

      Brand Makers

      Sundar Pichai's first-ever LinkedIn post: What did the Google boss say?

      Sundar Pichai's first-ever LinkedIn post: What did the Google boss say?

      Brand Makers

      Wondrlab Network appoints Ritika Malhotra as head - digital

      Wondrlab Network appoints Ritika Malhotra as head - digital

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dentsu, Swiggy, Havas, Leo Burnett and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dentsu, Swiggy, Havas, Leo Burnett and more

      Brand Makers

      Attention is the most valuable currency that you have and you must spend it wisely: Godrej Interio’s Sumeet Bhojani

      Attention is the most valuable currency that you have and you must spend it wisely: Godrej Interio’s Sumeet Bhojani

      Brand Makers

      Bookstrapping - The Trading Game: A Confession by Gary Stevenson

      Bookstrapping - The Trading Game: A Confession by Gary Stevenson