FCB India appoints Mayuresh Dubhashi as CCO

FCB India, part of the FCB Group agencies in India, appointed Mayuresh Dubhashi as the new chief creative officer.

Dubhashi brings over twenty years in the advertising industry working on some of the biggest brands in the country from The Times of India, Airtel, Pepsi Co, P&G, Oreo, Flipkart, Amazon etc.

Dubhashi's work has been consistently recognized and celebrated at national and international award shows, including multiple Grand Prix. His Oreo #BringBack2011 campaign was not only a creative success but also recognised as India's most-awarded campaign for 2023 by WARC.