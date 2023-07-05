comScore

Manasi Narasimhan moves on from Mastercard

Narasimhan was the vice president and head of marketing and Communications, South Asia.

In her close to two-decade long career, Narasimhan has worked for brands like Godrej, Time Warner Inc and Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Manasi Narasimhan moves on from Mastercard after a six-year long stint. At Mastercard, Narasimhan was serving as the Vice-President and Head- Marketing and Communications, South Asia.

Sources close to the development have confirmed the same to Storyboard18.

At Mastercard she was responsible for overall strategy, objectives, execution and culture at an organization level. She was also driving revenue for Mastercard through direct and partnership marketing, and strengthening preference with banks and merchant partners.

Building the equity of the brand across all audience groups - banks, merchants, government and regulatory bodies, consumers, media and employees and contributing to business strategy for expanding Mastercard’s India footprint beyond cards to encompass all digital payments was also part of her key responsibility areas.

In her close to two-decade long career, Narasimhan has worked for brands like Godrej, Time Warner Inc and Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Her next move is unknown.


First Published on Jul 5, 2023 3:10 PM

