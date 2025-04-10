NimbusPost appoints Irwin Anand as CEO

NimbusPost, a logistics technology platform - wholly owned subsidiary of Xpressbees, has announced the appointment of Irwin Anand as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Anand has over two decades of experience in building and scaling technology-led and consumer internet businesses across India and the Asia-Pacific region. Over the years, he has held senior leadership roles at several prominent organizations, where he has driven operational scale, built high-performing teams, and delivered impactful marketplace growth across India and global markets.

Most recently, he served as the Managing Director for India and APAC at Udemy. In this role, he was instrumental in setting up Udemy’s first office in India, scaling local teams, and enhancing the overall experience for students and instructors across the region. Prior to Udemy, he was part of the founding leadership team at OLX India.

Commenting on the announcement, Amitava Saha, MD & CEO, Xpressbees, said, "Irwin’s extensive experience in scaling businesses, strong seller-centric approach, and passion for building tech-driven solutions with a strong focus on deepening existing offerings, expanding into new solutions, and solving real challenges faced by online sellers — complements NimbusPost’s mission. His strategic vision is closely aligned with the company's commitment to building exceptional seller experiences, strengthening technology and data capabilities, and scaling in a thoughtful, resilient, and future-ready manner. We are truly excited about NimbusPost’s journey ahead under his leadership.”

As CEO, Anand will focus on accelerating product innovation, enabling seller success, driving operational excellence, and leading NimbusPost’s strategic expansion into new and existing markets. In addition, he will spearhead initiatives to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance delivery and fulfillment, and leverage emerging technologies such as AI, automation, and real-time tracking to further improve service reliability, speed, and efficiency.

“I look forward to driving innovation, strengthening operations, and expanding our reach to support online businesses of all sizes — from eCommerce sellers and SMEs to D2C brands — with seamless, efficient, and reliable logistics and fulfillment solutions. At NimbusPost, we take end-to-end ownership of our customers' logistics and fulfillment needs through intelligent, automated, tech-driven solutions — allowing them to focus on growing their core business. Our vision is to set new benchmarks for the industry and make logistics smarter, faster, and more customer-centric," said Irwin Anand, CEO, NimbusPost.