Shemaroo Entertainment hires Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business

Shemaroo Entertainment, one of the leading players in the Indian media and entertainment industry, has appointed Saurabh Srivastava as chief operating officer, digital business. He will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring continued success in the evolving digital ecosystem.

With a career spanning 17 plus years across diverse industries, Srivastava has held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara. In his previous role at Disney Star India, he was the head of product and revenue strategy for the Hindi Entertainment Network. At Marico, Srivastava demonstrated his strategic acumen by spearheading the complete P&L responsibility of the South East Asia business and effectively establishing operations in the region. He had co-founded Studio Samsara in Malaysia, where he established an omnichannel model and developed a robust digital marketing strategy, exemplifying his expertise beyond his corporate roles. Srivastava is an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and holds a Chemical engineering degree from IIT Delhi.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiren Gada, CEO - Shemaroo, said, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Srivastava as our Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. Saurabh's extensive and highly successful stints across multiple business functions and geographies at global organisations like Disney, Marico and Coca Cola will play a pivotal role in accelerating our digital expansion. This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthen the leadership at Shemaroo as we continue on the path of disruptive growth in the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment."

Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo, added, "Saurabh's extensive leadership and proven track record in driving monetisation across platforms basis not just vanilla pricing growth but also multiple industry first innovations on linear as well as digital, make him an invaluable addition to our digital transformation journey. His experience at Disney Star and Marico will be instrumental in driving growth across our digital video, music and OTT businesses in the fast-evolving digital landscape. His strategic leadership and expertise will enable us to take the next leap towards our B2C agenda at Shemaroo."