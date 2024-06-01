            

      Swiggy elevates Himanshu Mendiratta to general manager - ads monetization and sponsorship

      In his new role, Himanshu Mendiratta will be responsible for revenue planning and operations.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 1, 2024 1:51 PM
      As a consultant at HCL Technologies, Himanshu Mendiratta managed digital transformation projects for retail consulting team. He also supported CIO office for various digital initiatives catering to employee lifecycle management.

      Himanshu Mendiratta, who led Swiggy as senior manager - ads monetization, has been promoted to the position of general manager - ads monetization and sponsorship. In his new role, Mendiratta will be responsible for revenue planning and operations.

      Mendiratta began his role at Vizag Steel Plant and went on to work across Admito, HCL Technologies, OYO, Ola and Vedantu.

      As a consultant at HCL Technologies, Mendiratta managed digital transformation projects for retail consulting team. He also supported CIO office for various digital initiatives catering to employee lifecycle management.


      Tags
      First Published on Jun 1, 2024 1:51 PM

