ENIL digital revenues at Rs 15.4 cr in Q2FY25,representing 21.4% of total radio revenue

Radio Mirchi operator Entertainment Network (India) Ltd consolidated revenues for Q2FY25 reached Rs 114 Crores, reflecting a 9% YoYc increase. Domestic revenues for the quarter also grew by 9% YoY to Rs110 Crores, primarily driven by growth in Digital and Non-FCT segments, the company said. For the halfyear ending September 30, 2024, domestic revenues rose to Rs 192 Crores, marking a 14.2% increase YoY.
In Q2FY25, EBITDA (excluding digital) totaled Rs 22.5 Crores, representing an EBITDA margin of 23.2%. Profit Before Tax (PBT), excluding digital, rose to Rs 11.2 Crores, up from Rs 8.5 Crores in Q2FY24.
Including contributions from Gaana, ENIL achieved digital revenues of Rs 15.4 Crores in Q2FY25, now representing 21.4% of total radio revenue, up from 10.8% in Q2FY24. This growth was fueled by product enhancements and increased platform adoption, even amid a recent price adjustment. Digital spending for the quarter stood at Rs 12.8 Crores, with further cost optimization efforts underway. The international market remains EBITDA positive, contributing Rs 1.4 Crores this quarter.
Commenting on the results, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, ENIL, said: "This quarter, the overall media industry faced volume pressures and modest deceleration. However, our new Gaana product launch, combined with strong performance in Digital and Non-FCT segments, allowed ENIL to achieve a YoY revenue growth of 9%. As Gaana gains traction and initial investments stabilize, we are confident that our strategic initiatives—alongside our strong IP portfolio—will drive growth and resilience in the second half of the year within an evolving market landscape."