WATCH: The Visionaries - The biggest celebration of the brightest marketing minds in the country

Storyboard18 kicked off the first edition of The Visionaries recognition program in Gurgaon recently which saw the largest gathering of marketing and business leaders. There was a strong sense of camaraderie as the crowd of industry stalwarts gathered to enjoy each others' company, watch their peers get felicitated and learn more about the bright future of advertising and marketing.

The first chapter of Visionaries opened with a powerful and inspiring speech by Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, who addressed the large gathering of CEOs and CMOs on the importance of purposeful leadership.

The speech and felicitations were followed by panel discussions on key topics. One of them, moderated by Storyboard18’s editor Delshad Irani included Kulmeet Bawa, president and MD, SAP India; Aseem Kaushik, MD, L’Oreal India; Prativa Mohapatra, VP and MD, Adobe India; Sukhleen Aneja, CEO, Good Glamm Group; Madhav Sheth, CEO, HTECH; and Devendra Chawla, CEO, GreenCell Mobility. The panel shared insights on forging a true partnership between CEOs and CMOs.

The event also included discussions on the state of media quality in India by Saurabh Khattar, country manager, India, Integral Ad Science, and the promising future of generative AI in marketing by Gan.ai’s founder and CEO, Suvrat Bhooshan, both conducted by Storyboard18’s Shibani Gharat.

Storyboard18’s Visionaries was an occasion to celebrate CMOs who have made a deep impact through their work that has catapulted the growth of their respective companies and brands.