Amitabh Kant appointed Chairperson of NIIT University

Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog, has been appointed as the Chairperson of NIIT University. The appointment is effective from March 10, 2025. With this, Kant succeeds renowned scientist K Kasturirangan in the role.
Announcing the leadership transition, NIIT University described the appointment as a major step in its mission to foster industry-aligned education and develop future-ready talent. The university emphasized that under Kant’s leadership, it aims to scale its efforts in cutting-edge education, skilling, and global collaborations while continuing to nurture leaders and innovators of tomorrow.
Kant brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at NITI Aayog (2016–2022), where he spearheaded key initiatives such as the Atal Innovation Mission, the Aspirational Districts Programme, and the National Programme on Artificial Intelligence. He also played a pivotal role in the launch of flagship programs like Make in India, Startup India, and Ease of Doing Business reforms.
Welcoming Kant, NIIT University President Prof. Prakash Gopalan said that Kant's visionary leadership in driving India’s innovation and skilling landscape will be invaluable in shaping NU’s future.
NIIT University has built strong partnerships with over 700 leading industrial entities, including IBM, Morgan Stanley, Tata Consultancy Services, and Deloitte. With Kant at the helm, the institution aims to further enhance its role in bridging academia and industry, reinforcing its commitment to innovation-driven education.