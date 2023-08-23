comScore

Astrum Reputation Advisory appoints Sunil Lulla as chairman

Prior to this, Sunil Lulla was the chief executive officer of BARC India.

Aug 23, 2023
In 2022, Sunil Lulla was appointed as the consultant advisor for India. As per a media report, he would continue to work in that position until Dentsu India appointed a permanent CEO.

Lulla started his career at J.Walter Thompson as associate account director. From there, he moved on to MTV India, Diageo, Sony Entertainment Television, Times Television Network, Bennett Coleman & Co, Grey Group India and Balaji Telefilms.

