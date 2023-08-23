Astrum Reputation Advisory appoints Sunil Lulla as chairman

Sunil Lulla joins Astrum Reputation Advisory as chairman. Previously, Lulla was the chief executive officer of BARC India.
Lulla started his career at J.Walter Thompson as associate account director. From there, he moved on to MTV India, Diageo, Sony Entertainment Television, Times Television Network, Bennett Coleman & Co, Grey Group India and Balaji Telefilms.
In 2022, Lulla was appointed as the consultant advisor for India. As per a media report, he would continue to work in that position until Dentsu India appointed a permanent CEO.