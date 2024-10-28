Exec movements across Pidilite, Disney+Hotstar, The Coca Cola Company and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Manish Dubey

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries

Present: Chief business officer - Fevicol, Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries elevates Manish Dubey to a new role. He has worked across Asian Paints, General Mills, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Mukti Hariharan

Previous: Chief financial officer, Lenskart.com

Present: CFO, The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Mukti Hariharan as CFO. She has worked across ABN AMRO, KPMG, JM Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Bennett Coleman and Co and Hindustan Unilever.

K Madhavan

Previous: Country manager and president, Disney Star

K. Madhavan, Country Manager and President of Disney Star has stepped down after a 15-year tenure. Madhavan took over the role in 2019 after Uday Shankar’s departure. He joined Star India in 2009 as South Head, enhancing its regional entertainment portfolio.

Atsushi Takase

Present: Managing director, Mitsubishi Electric India

Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) appoints Atsushi Takase as the new Managing Director, which will be effective from October 1, 2024.

Takase will focus on enhancing operational excellence and sustainable growth at MEI.

Pranav Chawda

Previous: Managing director, JP Morgan Chase Bank India

Present: Chief executive officer, JP Morgan Chase Bank India

JP Morgan Chase Bank India elevates Pranav Chawda to CEO. He has worked across Deloitte, PwC, Citi and DBS Bank.

Ajaz Ahmed

Previous: Chief executive officer, AKQA

Ajaz Ahmed, who established AKQA in 1994, which was acquired by WPP in 2021, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer. Ajaz Ahmed moves on from AKQA after a stint of 30 years.

Archana Anand

Previous: Chief business officer, ZEE5 Global

Archana Anand steps down from her role at ZEE5 Global. She has worked across onMobile Global Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and ZEE5.

Sajith Sivanandan

Previous: Head, Disney+Hotstar

Sajith Sivanandan, who led Disney + Hotstar as head, has stepped down from his position, stated a Business Standard report. Sivanandan began his career at Star TV and went on to work across The Gallup Organization, Affle UK, and Google.

Atin Suri

Present: Global head - experiential gaming, NODWIN Gaming

NODWIN Gaming onboards Atin Suri in a new role. He has worked across Jaypee Vasant Continental, Encompass Events, Geometry Encompass.

Mario Muredda

Previous: President - marketing, Avalere Health

Present: Global chief executive officer, Ogilvy Health

Ogilvy Health ropes in Mario Muredda in a new role. He has worked across Precept Medical Communications, DazMedia, Cline Davis & Mann, AgencyRx, Harrison and Star and Fishawack Health.