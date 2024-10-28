            
      Exec movements across Pidilite, Disney+Hotstar, The Coca Cola Company and more

      Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 28, 2024 8:05 AM
      Get the full picture on people and their moves on the corporate jungle gym in CXO Moves. (Representative Image: Ryoji Iwata via Unsplash)

      Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

      Manish Dubey

      Previous: Chief marketing officer, Pidilite Industries

      Present: Chief business officer - Fevicol, Pidilite Industries

      Pidilite Industries elevates Manish Dubey to a new role. He has worked across Asian Paints, General Mills, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

      Mukti Hariharan

      Previous: Chief financial officer, Lenskart.com

      Present: CFO, The Coca-Cola Company

      The Coca-Cola Company has appointed Mukti Hariharan as CFO. She has worked across ABN AMRO, KPMG, JM Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, Bennett Coleman and Co and Hindustan Unilever.

      K Madhavan

      Previous: Country manager and president, Disney Star

      K. Madhavan, Country Manager and President of Disney Star has stepped down after a 15-year tenure. Madhavan took over the role in 2019 after Uday Shankar’s departure. He joined Star India in 2009 as South Head, enhancing its regional entertainment portfolio.

      Atsushi Takase

      Present: Managing director, Mitsubishi Electric India

      Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) appoints Atsushi Takase as the new Managing Director, which will be effective from October 1, 2024.

      Takase will focus on enhancing operational excellence and sustainable growth at MEI.

      Pranav Chawda

      Previous: Managing director, JP Morgan Chase Bank India

      Present: Chief executive officer, JP Morgan Chase Bank India

      JP Morgan Chase Bank India elevates Pranav Chawda to CEO. He has worked across Deloitte, PwC, Citi and DBS Bank.

      Ajaz Ahmed

      Previous: Chief executive officer, AKQA

      Ajaz Ahmed, who established AKQA in 1994, which was acquired by WPP in 2021, has stepped down from his position as chief executive officer. Ajaz Ahmed moves on from AKQA after a stint of 30 years.

      Archana Anand

      Previous: Chief business officer, ZEE5 Global

      Archana Anand steps down from her role at ZEE5 Global. She has worked across onMobile Global Limited, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and ZEE5.

      Sajith Sivanandan

      Previous: Head, Disney+Hotstar

      Sajith Sivanandan, who led Disney + Hotstar as head, has stepped down from his position, stated a Business Standard report. Sivanandan began his career at Star TV and went on to work across The Gallup Organization, Affle UK, and Google.

      Atin Suri

      Present: Global head - experiential gaming, NODWIN Gaming

      NODWIN Gaming onboards Atin Suri in a new role. He has worked across Jaypee Vasant Continental, Encompass Events, Geometry Encompass.

      Mario Muredda

      Previous: President - marketing, Avalere Health

      Present: Global chief executive officer, Ogilvy Health

      Ogilvy Health ropes in Mario Muredda in a new role. He has worked across Precept Medical Communications, DazMedia, Cline Davis & Mann, AgencyRx, Harrison and Star and Fishawack Health.

      Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


